Dexter Gaspar, age 91 years, of Kingston, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Wingate in Kingston. He was the husband of Angelina 'Angie' (Cabral) Gaspar and the son of the late Michael B. Gaspar and Florence B. (Grozinger) Gaspar Edwards. Born in Plymouth on July 18, 1929, he worked as a commercial loan officer for Shawmut Bank in Brockton and Boston before retiring with thirty years of service. He was a United States Army Air Force Sergeant of World War II. Dexter was a member of the V.F.W. Memorial Post No. 1822 in Plymouth and was an active 32nd degree Mason with the Masonic Lodge. Dexter was Past Master of the Cornerstone Lodge of A.F. & A.M. in Duxbury, Past Master of the Masonic Lodge of Instruction, Past District Deputy Grand Master of the 18th Masonic District, Recipient of the Masonic Joseph Warren Medal, Past High Priest of the Samoset Royal Arch Chapter of Masons, Past Patron of the Order of Eastern Star, Treasurer of the Plymouth Lodge and held the office of Secretary for many years at the Cornerstone Lodge A.F. & A.M. as well as, the Secretary Treasurer of the 18th Masonic Lodge of Instruction. Besides his wife Angie, he is survived by his daughter Diane K. Ford and her husband Douglas of Carver, his son David R. Gaspar and his wife Darcey Eldridge of Halifax and his granddaughter Ariel A. Gaspar. Visitation for Dexter will be held in the CARTMELL- DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION FUNEAL HOME, 373 Court Street, (next to Cordage Park) Plymouth on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM. A Masonic ritual will be held at 6:30PM. Interment will be private in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth



