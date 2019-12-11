|
Diana M. Dina Rakauskas of Kingston, passed away in Florida in a tragic automobile accident with her beloved wife, Diane P. (Brenner) Pires on December 1, 2019, at the age of sixty-nine. She was the loving stepmother of Gregory F. Pires of Duxbury and the late Andrea Pires. She was the cherished step grandmother of Sean Anderson and Diane Pires of Duxbury and step great grandmother of Isabella Anderson. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Jackie Rakauskas. Diana was born on February 12, 1950 in Boston to John A. and Mary F. (Mullaney) Rakauskas. She graduated from Boston State College, now known as UMass Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree. She was a self-employed Medical Coder, which she was very passionate about. In October 2014 Diana wed her longtime partner, Diane and together they became Snowbirds spending winters in the warmer climate since they despised the cold, as well as traveling near and far. She enjoyed singing, the theater and all sports but, especially the New England teams. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her. A period of visitation will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, with a memorial service at 12:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. The burial will follow the service at St. Josephs Cemetery, Elm Street, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or www.bcrf.org. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019