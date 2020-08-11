Diane C. (Hamblin) Murray, of Plymouth, passed away at home on August 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of seventy-four. She was the beloved wife of Ernest Murray. She was the loving mother of Eileen Wells and her husband David of Plymouth, Ernest Murray, Jr. and his significant other Cara Luca of Peabody and the late Heidi Murray. She was the cherished grandmother of Heather, Brian, Corey, Robert and Leeann and great grandmother to C.J., Skylar, Tricia and Evan. She was the sister of Arthur Hamblin and his wife Debra of Plymouth, Dale Hamblin of Arizona, Arlene Giacomozzi and her husband Edward of Halifax and the late David and Ernest Hamblin, Nancy Dirk and Barbara Ogg. Diane was born on May 12, 1946 in Plymouth to Ernest and Mary (Denson) Hamblin. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1964. She was a waitress for many years at various restaurants. She enjoyed arts, crafts, and knitting. She thoroughly enjoyed teaching her grandchildren her talents, especially teaching them to cook. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest joy. Diane was a much-loved Girl Scout Leader. She will be dearly missed. A period of visitation will take place on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360 or the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701 or www.cancer.org
. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
.