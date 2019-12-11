|
|
Diane P. (Brenner) Pires of Kingston, passed away in Florida in a tragic automobile accident with her beloved wife, Diana Rakauskas on December 1, 2019, at the age of eighty-four. She was the loving mother of Gregory F. Pires of Duxbury and the late Andrea Pires. She was the cherished grandmother of Sean Anderson and Diane Pires of Duxbury and great grandmother or better known as GG to Isabella Anderson. She was pre-deceased by her brothers, August and Francis Brenner and sister, Dolores Mansfield. Diane was born on July 21, 1935 in Portland, Maine to August J. and Mary M. (LaPointe) Brenner. She grew up in Plymouth and later moved to California, where she worked as the Inventory Controller for the bookstore at the University of Santa Barbara. Dianes greatest and proudest accomplishment was her forty-four years of sobriety. AA was not just a part of her life it was a passion and she used that passion to help others. She traveled across the country to speak at conventions and sponsored countless people. In October 2014 Diane wed her longtime partner, Diana and together they became Snowbirds spending winters in warmer climate since they despised the cold, as well as traveling near and far. She enjoyed gardening and all sports but, especially the New England teams. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and the AA community. A period of visitation will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, with a memorial service at 12:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. The burial will follow the service at St. Josephs Cemetery, Elm Street, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or www.bcrf.org. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019