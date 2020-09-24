1/
Donald A. Willis
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald A. Willis of Plymouth passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at age 85. Don was born October 2, 1934, in Jamaica Plain, to Arthur and Christine (Visco) Willis. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. Later, he attended East Coast Aero Technical College on the G.I. Bill. Don owned and operated several small businesses, including a used car dealership for many years in Hyde Park. On June 25, 1966, he married the love of his life, Helen Marie Kallenberg. Together, they raised three sons, David, Donald, and Daniel, in Foxborough. Known for his devotion to his family and friends, everyone knew that they could count on Don for help when they were in times of trouble. He was a passionate fan of all Boston sports teams, especially his beloved Boston Red Sox. He was a Red Sox season ticket holder for over 30 years and was elated (like the rest of Red Sox Nation) when the team won the World Series in 2004. Don was also an avid golfer and loved playing, learning, and watching the game. He is survived by his wife, Helen; his three sons, David (Catherine), Donald (Kara), and Daniel (Elisha); his seven grandchildren, Rebecca, Nicholas, Aubrey, Harper, Barrett, Jonathan, and Liam; his sisters, Carol and Ellen; and his brother, Paul. The family will hold a private virtual memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund (jimmyfund.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved