Donald A. Willis of Plymouth passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at age 85. Don was born October 2, 1934, in Jamaica Plain, to Arthur and Christine (Visco) Willis. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. Later, he attended East Coast Aero Technical College on the G.I. Bill. Don owned and operated several small businesses, including a used car dealership for many years in Hyde Park. On June 25, 1966, he married the love of his life, Helen Marie Kallenberg. Together, they raised three sons, David, Donald, and Daniel, in Foxborough. Known for his devotion to his family and friends, everyone knew that they could count on Don for help when they were in times of trouble. He was a passionate fan of all Boston sports teams, especially his beloved Boston Red Sox. He was a Red Sox season ticket holder for over 30 years and was elated (like the rest of Red Sox Nation) when the team won the World Series in 2004. Don was also an avid golfer and loved playing, learning, and watching the game. He is survived by his wife, Helen; his three sons, David (Catherine), Donald (Kara), and Daniel (Elisha); his seven grandchildren, Rebecca, Nicholas, Aubrey, Harper, Barrett, Jonathan, and Liam; his sisters, Carol and Ellen; and his brother, Paul. The family will hold a private virtual memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund (jimmyfund.org
).