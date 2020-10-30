1/
Donald E. Drew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Drew, 92, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Faye (Kumm) Drew. He is survived by his children, Donny Drew, Margy Drew, Jane Roach Drew and her husband Henry and the late Alan Drew. He is also survived by his sister, Janice Enos . He leaves behind a large legacy of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Donald was a loved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He proudly served his community as a member of the Kingston Fire Department. He had a love of birds, especially his parrot Misty. He owned a painting and paper hanging company in prior years. He had a true joy for life, and will be missed dearly by his friends and family. Visiting Hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St, Kingston on Sunday, November 1, from 2:00 to 4:00PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved