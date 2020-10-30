Donald E. Drew, 92, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Faye (Kumm) Drew. He is survived by his children, Donny Drew, Margy Drew, Jane Roach Drew and her husband Henry and the late Alan Drew. He is also survived by his sister, Janice Enos . He leaves behind a large legacy of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Donald was a loved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He proudly served his community as a member of the Kingston Fire Department. He had a love of birds, especially his parrot Misty. He owned a painting and paper hanging company in prior years. He had a true joy for life, and will be missed dearly by his friends and family. Visiting Hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St, Kingston on Sunday, November 1, from 2:00 to 4:00PM.



