|
|
Donald "Lefty" LaFayette, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1926 in Brockton, son of the late Louis and Madeline (McGrath) LaFayette. He was the brother of the late Richard LaFayette, Dorothy (Johnson) Tierney and Grace Dahlman. He resided with his niece Gail Saunders in Plymouth, MA. Donald is survived by his nieces and nephew: Gail Saunders and husband Chuck; Linda Mackiewicz and husband Wayne; Richard LaFayette and wife Vicki. He is also survived by his great nieces and nephews: Jennifer, Toni, Melissa, Eric, Sean, Danielle, Richard and the Johnson family. Donald was a lieutenant in the Brockton Fire Department and he served in the Army during World War II. Upon retirement, he lived in Dania, Florida for many years. His favorite thing to do was to go to the horse track to watch the races. Donald enjoyed spending time with his family and was always finding ways to make them laugh or to smile. He cared deeply for all his family and was devoted to supporting them and contributing to their happiness. He was a huge part of his great nieces and nephews lives and he will be deeply missed. A private burial will be held due to the current health crisis and a celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Judes Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 16 to May 23, 2020