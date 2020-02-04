|
Donald Nickerson, 80, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31st with his brother, Dennis by his side. He was born in Duxbury, the son of the late Carrie (Pierce) and Davis Nickerson. The family grew up in the Plymouth area. After leaving school, Don started working on cars, he was a great mechanic. He started his family. He loved many things; gardening, hunting, fishing, going to Maine, old Country music. Don is survived by his daughters; Lynn Johnson of Pembroke, Deborah Bankus of Plymouth and Karen Cavicchi of Moorseville, NC. He was the 'grumpy grampy' of nine and he was the great grampy of nine. He also leaves behind his siblings, Daniel Nickerson, Dennis Nickerson and Peter Nickerson as well as Christine Grennel, Claire Hutchinson and Polly Powell. He was preceded in death by his son, Shawn, his sister, Carolyn Nickerson, his brother David Nickerson and his girl, Kathy. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10-11:30 am. A memorial service will be at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Pembroke Center Cemetery, 100 Center Street, Pembroke, MA 02359.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020