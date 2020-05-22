|
Donna M. Carty, age 69 years, of Carver, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Beth Israel | Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. She was the devoted wife of Lawrence Erickson, and the daughter of the late James and Barbara (Joyce) Flammia. Born on February 14, 1951 in Stoneham, she worked as a Registered Nurse at area nursing homes. Donna was the President of the Pine Tree Village Residents Association in Carver. She enjoyed playing non-violent computer games and reading, especially 20th history. Donna also liked gardening, train travel, and walking. Besides her devoted husband Larry, she is survived by her brothers James and William Flammia, and her sisters Barbara Flammia and Gail Morrison. She was the sister of the late Laura Breton. Due to the pending COVID-19 pandemic, services for Donna will be private.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 22 to May 29, 2020