Doris C. (Dudley) Pimental of Plymouth, died peacefully on May 6, 2019 she was the beloved wife of the late Alfred A. Pimental. Loving Grandmother of Gwen Tavares and Kathryn Tavares both of Plymouth and Great Grandmother of Nicholas Peck and John Goggin Jr. She was the mother of the late Paulette (Pimental) Tavares . Mother in Law of Stanley Tavares of Plymouth. Sister of Edith Dudley of Plymouth and the late Robert, Kenneth and Stella Dudley. Born in Middleboro on January 16, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Walter and Edna (Cadman) Dudley. She was educated in Middleboro and was a long time resident of Plymouth where she worked at Plimoth Plantation in the gift shop , she had also worked as an aide at Plymouth | Carver High School for several years. Doris was an avid quilter, having made many quilts which she gave to family and frie- nds she also enjoyed reading and walking. Her happiest time was spending time with her granddaughters and great grandchildren. Visiting hour in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 373 Court St. North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park) on Saturday May 11th from 10 -11:30 am followed by a Graveside Service in Vine Hills Cemetery 102 Samoset St. Plymouth at 12 noon. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Cranberry Hospice 36 Cordage Park Circle Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 8 to May 15, 2019