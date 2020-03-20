|
|
Dorothy M. (Fahrenholt) Holt of Plymouth passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020. Born June 2, 1926, she was the oldest of six siblings and raised in Halifax. Shortly after her graduation in 1942 from Whitman High School, Dorothy made a daring move to New York City, where she studied music at the Julliard School and performed off Broadway. Upon returning to the area, she married Robert G. Holt and they made their home in Plympton, MA. Dorothy was an exceptional soloist with a beautiful soprano voice and was able to bring comfort to many by singing at funerals, weddings, special occasions, as well as a variety of interfaith churches. Along with raising her four children, Dorothy also took on the job of assistant to the Plympton Board of Selectmen for 23 years. Dot was noted for her efficiency and dedication to the town, making sure things ran like a well-oiled machine. After retiring, she dedicated her time to hospital volunteering engaging over 30 years in both Florida and Massachusetts. Known always as the Book Lady, she kept busy by campusing the hospital halls and delivering reading materials to patients. Mrs. Holt loved reading, singing, swimming, exercising, dancing and above all walking! To be noted, she was well-known by all for her unconventional cooking habits, which she always had a great sense of humor about. Anyone who knew Dorothy realized walking was her means of transportation. She loved this earth and the people in it. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren bought her endless joy. In lieu of flowers or donations, her family asks that in her honor ...breathe in some fresh air, look at this beautiful earth, and take a brisk walk. Predeceased by her husband Robert G Holt, father of her four children, and later remarried and predeceased by Thomas A. Newcomb. Her four children , Robert S Holt of Plymouth and his late wife Sandra, Paula Holt Zwahlen of Plymouth. Allison Holt Donovan of Plymouth and her late husband Joseph, Gregory Holt of Plymouth and his wife Linda, also lovingly by her 21 grand and great grandchildren. She was the loving sister of Janice Sweeney of Whitman, Lucile Shea of S. Windsor CT.,predceased by Gladys Benson and George Fahrenholt. Her family will have a private graveside service. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2020