Dorothy M. O'Hara
Dorothy Dottie M. OHara, 77 died Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home after a brief illness. Services-To assist in conforming to the latest COVID rules, family only will have calling hours from 5-6pm on Wednesday, November 11th followed by the public from 6-8pm at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated by Fr. Leo LeBlanc, Thursday, November 12, at 9am at Our Lady of Grace of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Rd, Bristol, NH . Burial will follow at Homeland Cemetery. A gentle reminder to those attending that masks, social distancing and contact tracing are required. Due to current regulations, entry may take a bit longer and we ask for your patience. Those wishing may make donations in Dotties memory to the Bristol Community Services 24 Pleasant St., Bristol, NH 03222 or Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253. For the complete obituary, or to share a memory or sign an online guestbook, please go to www.emmonsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Emmons Funeral Home
115 South Main Street
Bristol, NH 03222
(603) 744-3358
