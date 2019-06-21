|
|
Dorothy M. (McNulty) Urban, age 92 of Plymouth, passed away on June 18, 2019 at Stafford Hill in Plymouth. She was the devoted wife of the late Paul E. Urban. Loving mother of Mary Melia of Plymouth and the late Kevin Urban. Dorothy is survived by her granddaughters, April and Dawn and four great-grandchildren. Dorothy was born in Somerville on April 13, 1927 to the late Austin and Alice (Leary) McNulty. She was a graduate of Needham High School. She worked for many years with the children in the cafeteria at the St. Bartholomew Catholic School in Needham. Dorothy loved animals and volunteered for the Friends of the Plymouth Pound. She would be a foster mother and brought dogs into her home when there was a need. Dorothy was a devote Catholic and attended St. Kateri Church for many years. She was a wonderful knitter, cook and loved playing the piano. Services will be under the care of the Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Homes, Plymouth. Burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Donations in Dorothys memory may be made to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92 nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 21 to June 28, 2019