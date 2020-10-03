Dorothy Miketa

Dorothy (Conopa) Miketa, 85, passed away peacefully on October 1st, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living Plymouth. She is predeceased by her loving husband John who passed away in 2015 after 59 years of marriage. B orn Sept 6th, 1935, the Daughter of Lawrence Conopa and Rose (Ule) Conopa. Dorothy was raised in Chicago area, and West Allis,Wisconsin. After High School, she worked as a secretary in a local steel mill. She met her Husband through a family cousin and after a distant Chicago-West Allis romance, married John on June, 1956. They settled back in the Chicago area and began raising their three children. In 1968 they moved to North Kingstown, Rhode Island. She was active in supporting her children, going to Rosemary's Band concerts, assisting Sue's swim team, and as a booster for Jims football team. She loved children and began working as a teacher assistant when her children were older, which spanned 3 decades and a move to Georgetown, Texas in 1982, retiring in 1998. They settled back in the Plymouth area in 1998. Dot and John traveled extensively, primarily on Cruises. Her favorites included a trip around South America where she was able to see Penguins in the Falklands, a River cruise in Europe, and a Pacific tour of World War 2 sites complete with historians. Mom and Dad regularly attended mass at St. Bonaventure in Manomet until health issues made it difficult to continue in person. Dot, or "Dottie" as many called her, was a kind and gentle soul who was beloved by all who were part of her life. She was quick to smile and a comfort to many even as her health declined. She was small in size but mighty in spirit. Dorothy is predeceased by her parents, husband, and son in law Richard Pace. She is survived by her beloved Children Rosemary Zinser of Richardson Texas, Susan Pace from Cumberland, Rhode Island, and Jim who resides in Plymouth. Her Grandchildren Matt, Eric, Kara, Zack Zinser and Kaitlin, Lauren and Megan Pace. She also leaves behind 3 great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Nate and Zander Zinser. In this time of the the covid virus and out of an abundance of caution to the health and safety of family and friends, the services will be private. We know that all who love Dot, will keep her in your thoughts and prayers at this time. Services will be held at the Cartmell-Davis funeral home in Manomet on Monday, Oct 5th, with burial at the National Veterans Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in her Memory to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
) or the American Lung Association
(www. lung.org
).