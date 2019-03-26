|
|
On Thursday, March 21, 2019, Douglas R. Post, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away suddenly due to complications following back surgery at the age of 76. Doug was born on November 14, 1942 in Pequannock, NJ, to Dorothy (Adolf) and Donald Post. He received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Westminster College, New Wilmington, PA, and a Master of Science in Zoology from SUNY Brockport. On August 22, 1964 he married the love of his life, Lois Edwards. Together they raised two daughters, Kimberly and Heather, and eventually settled in Plymouth, MA. Doug was an avid environmentalist with many passions, including competitive Sunfish sailing and nature photography, and he and Lois enjoyed traveling to many beautiful locations around the world. He was active with the Six Ponds Improvement Association and long-time secretary/treasurer for the Chetolah Yacht Club. Doug especially loved classical music, and in addition to being a long-time choir member at the Church of the Pilgrimage, was a founding member of the Pilgrim Festival Chorus. He was known for his incredibly dry sense of humor and quiet generosity, and was affectionately known to many for his curmudgeonly ways. Doug is preceded in death by his parents and grandchild Kachina. He is survived by his wife Lois, daughter Kimberly Post, her partner John, and her two children McKenzie and Kieran, daughter Heather LaFrance, her husband Wayne and their two children Samuel and Rebecca, sister Donna Larkin, her husband Robert (Bob), four nieces, two nephews, and a growing number of grand-nieces and nephews. A celebration of Dougs life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Church of the Pilgrimages Organ Fund (8 Town Square, Plymouth, MA 02360) or Wildlands Trust (wildlandstrust.org). For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019