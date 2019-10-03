|
Drake F. Macomber, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born October 12, 1932, Drake was a quiet, funny, loving man. He is survived by his wife, four children, and his stepson. Fond memories of him will flood the empty places and help ease his family's pain. An hour of visitation will be held on October 9, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. A graveside service will follow at the Center Cemetery in Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MSPCA Angell at www.mspca.org. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019