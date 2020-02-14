|
|
Eberhard (Eb) von Goeler, 89, of Plymouth, formerly of Needham, passed away December 21, 2019. Eb was born in Berlin, Germany to Margarethe and Friedrich-Karl Goeler von Ravensburg. He came to the United States on a Fulbright scholarship in 1954 and received his Ph.D. in physics from the University of Illinois in 1961. For nearly forty years Eb was a Professor of Physics at Northeastern University, teaching and working on particle physics experiments at accelerators in the U.S. and Europe. In retirement he and his wife Marleen moved from Needham to Great Herring Pond in Plymouth. He was a founder of the Herring Ponds Watershed Association (HPWA), which protects the health of the ponds and their watershed. Ebs pleasures in life were playing piano, gardening, reading, sailing, hiking, and above all, spending time with his children and grandchildren. Eb was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed. He leaves his wife Marleen, his son Friedel and his wife Darlene Murphy and their sons Karl and Derek, his son John and his wife Jessica (Slate) and their daughter Sabina, and his daughter Kate. He also leaves his brother Ravan and his wife Karin, and his sister Dietlind Bauer and her husband Paul Jorg, all of Germany. His sister Brigitte Delius and brother Schweickhard predeceased him. Eb is also survived by Schweickhard's wife, Adelheid and by many nieces and nephews. For those wishing to make a donation in his memory, please consider the Herring Ponds Watershed Association at: HPWA, PO Box 522, Sagamore MA 02562. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 2nd 2020 at 1:00 pm at: Faith Community Church, 29 Carver Road, Plymouth, MA To read the complete obituary and sign the online guestbook go to: www.CartmellDavis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020