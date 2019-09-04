Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Dudley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith M. Dudley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith M. Dudley Obituary
Edith M. Dudley of Plymouth, formerly of Middleborough, passed away on August 29, 2019, at Sunrise of Plymouth Beach, at the age of ninety-four. She was the sister of the late Robert, Kenneth and Stella Dudley and Doris Pimental. She leaves her great-nieces, Wendy Gray and her husband James, Sherry Randall and her husband Peter, Gwen and Kathryn Tavares. She also leaves her great great-niece and nephews. Edith was born August 9, 1925, in Middleborough, to the late Walter and Edna (Cadman) Dudley. She was a graduate of Middleborough High School and the nursing program at Morton Hospital in Taunton. She was a member of the Cadette Core during World War II and worked as a nurse at Lakeville Hospital. Edith's nursing skills extended beyond the hospital, where she used them to care for family and friends when they were sick or just in need. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. A period of visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Central Cemetery, Center Street, Middleborough. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now