Edith M. (Fierro) Mark of Plymouth, entered into eternal rest on April 3, 2020, at Life Care Center, Plymouth, at the age of ninety-six. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Kenneth Mark. She was the loving mother of Terri O'Hara and her husband Ron of Plymouth and Angela Mark and her husband Michael Shores of Carver. She was the cherished grandmother of Dan, Chris and Kellie O'Hara. She was predeceased by six siblings. Edith was born October 4, 1923, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Francisco and Angela (Amen) Fierro. She moved to Plymouth in 1972, coming from Exton, Pa. She was an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Plymouth, where she sang in the choir. Edith enjoyed bowling, playing cards, crocheting and crafts. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Plymouth Public Library, 132 South Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020