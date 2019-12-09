|
Edward Charles Kenney Jr, age 74, of Plymouth, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 209, at Brigham and Women's Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the devoted husband of Ellen Lynn (McGagh) Kenney for 49 years and the loving father of Edward "Ted" Kenney III and his wife Kristen of Wrentham. Edward was the proud grandfather of 3 beautiful granddaughters Ashlyn, Bridget, and Natalie. Besides his immediate family, he will be greatly missed by countless nieces and nephews who lovingly called him Uncle Ed, and his dear cousin Loraine Cox of Newton. Edward was born in Boston on July 7, 1945, son of the late Edward and Kathleen (Boudreau) Kenney, Edward was raised in Watertown where he was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, class of 1963. After serving in the United States Army, Edward graduated from Northeastern University. He went on to make his career with the United States Postal Service from which he retired in 2011. He moved to Plymouth in 1978 where he resided for over 40 years serving as a Town Meeting member and a Scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 9. He loved spending time with his family, helping others, and extended time on Cape Cod. A visitation will take place at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court St. Plymouth, on Tuesday, December 10th, from 4 till 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered for Edward on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019, at St. Peters Parish at 10 a.m. followed by interment in St Josephs Cemetery in Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Edward's memory to The Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave. Boston MA 02215. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2019