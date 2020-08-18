Edward Euclid Carreau , passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on August 14th, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Karen (Benea) Carreau, loving father of Kristen Carreau of Plymouth and Colette Carreau and her husband John Flynn of Carver. Edward was born on April 25, 1940 in Acushnet, MA., to Euclid and Adrienne (Bonin) Carreau, who established the Ellis Haven Family Campground in Plymouth, MA. Ed worked alongside his dad to develop the campground until Eds retirement. Ed is survived by his sister Carol Black of Plymouth, Diane Snell of Carver, and Susan Carreau of Plymouth and the late Jo-Ann Malone and many nieces and nephews. Ed was a master fabricator and craftsman and "It cannot be done was not in his vocabulary". He served six years in the Army Corp. of Engineers during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the American Legion Post # 40 Plymouth. Ed was an enthusiastic classic car collector and on many summer weekends he looked forward to attending car shows with his classic cars that he enjoyed restoring. He also attended auto swap meets and enjoyed NASCAR racing and hosting NASCAR parties in his shop and making many trips to the Daytona 500. Ed was truly loved by all who knew him and felt blessed to be his friend. Heartfelt thanks to Robert Laine and all our dear friends who helped us through this difficult time. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park) on Wednesday, August 19th from 4-7 pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Thursday at 11:00 am. Burial in Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Cranberry Hospice 36, Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360 or B.I.D. Plymouth Cancer Center, 275 Sandwich St., Plymouth. Online condolences may be made at www.ca
rtmelldavis. com. "What more beautiful gift , what brighter light could our loved one have given the world.