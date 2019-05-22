|
Edward F. Quigley, age 76 years, of Plymouth, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Buresh) Quigley, and the son of the late John and Dorothea (Donahue) Quigley. He was born on November 14, 1942 in the Jamaica Plain section of Boston, where he was educated at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Jamaica Plain. Ed was a United States Navy veteran, stationed of the USS Sampson and the USS Little Rock during the Vietnam War Era. He continued his career on the seven seas, as a bosun on the Woods Hole Ferry out of Falmouth, retiring from the Merchant Marines where spent over forty years as a bosun on many ships. During his career, he proudly visited every country in in the world, with the exception of Ireland. He was a member of the Seafarers Union and enjoyed extensive knot making and beautiful model ship building. Besides leaving behind his loving wife Barbara, he will be forever missed by his children, Nicole Papasedero Faria and her husband Peter of Scituate, Paula Papasedero and her husband Scott Robertson of Plymouth, Walter Quigley and his wife Stephanie of Canton, his siblings Patrick Quigley and his wife Sue of Marshfield, Robert Quigley and his wife Terri of Pembroke, Marguerite Robinson and her husband Tom of Brookline, William Quigley of North Carolina, and Fred King of Tennessee, his grandchildren, Joseph, Victoria, Nicholas, Finn, Shea and Autumn, as well as, many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Michael Papasedero, and the brother of the late, Paul, Arthur, and Walter Quigley and Caroline Dunkley. Eds family is grateful for the loving care of Dr. Eric Johnson and all the nurses at the Beth Israel | Deaconess Hospital and LifeCare Center of Plymouth. His funeral will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from the DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION funeral HOME, 373 Court St. (next to Cordage Park) Plymouth at 9:00AM, followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, Plymouth at 10:00AM. Interment will be in the National Cemetery, Bourne, MA at 12:30PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Plymouth Animal Shelter, PO Box 214, Manomet, MA 02345. For online guestbook and directions visit: www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 22 to May 29, 2019