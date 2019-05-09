|
Edward Joseph West of Waterville ME passed away Monday, April 29th, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Ed was born in Waverly MA and attended school in Plymouth MA. He received his bachelor degree from Northeastern University. In 2018, Ed married long-time companion, Mike Hidalgo. Ed worked many years for the Massachusetts Department of Education and took a job for the Department of Education in Washington DC where he worked until the beginning of 2019. He loved his dogs and they were always by his side. Even in the hospital his eyes lit up when he spoke of his dogs. He was an avid collector and seller of antiques. He attended auctions frequently and enjoyed selling on eBay. He especially enjoyed watching and playing tennis as a favorite past - time. He shared the love of tennis with his niece, Wendy. Ed was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Edward West of Manomet. He leaves behind his husband, Mike Hidalgo, his sisters Holly Ricci of Littleton NH and Janet Vieu of Carver MA, along with many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maine General Health to benefit cancer research.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 9 to May 16, 2019