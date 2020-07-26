Eileen Aiello

Eileen "Cookie" Aiello, 88, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on July 20th, 2020. Beloved mother of Michael Aiello of Guilderland, NY, Gino Aiello and wife Virginia of Lakeville and Timothy Aiello of Carver. Loving grandmother to Victoria and husband Chris Brady, Amanda Aiello and Matt Alfieri with great-granddaughter Mia and Gregory Aiello. Cherished sister to Barbara McKinnon of Marshfield and Marjorie and husband Jack Fenny of Plymouth. Eileen grew up in Boston surrounded by her many aunts and uncles, cousins and extended families and had glorious times together with them. These were memories she always treasured and regaled. A seamstress by trade, she was accomplished at crocheting and made many afghans, doilies and holiday ornaments which she gave as gifts. Eileen was loved by all and had many close friends in the Plymouth Area, but her greatest love and passion was her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter and she will be deeply missed by all. Services were held on July 24th, 2020. For online guest book and driving directions please visit www.macdonaldfuneralhome.com