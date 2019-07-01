Home

Eileen M. Collins of Manomet, died on June 29, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late George A. and Mary E. (Donahue). Sister of the late Anna E. and George A. Collins Jr. and Marie A. Wagner. Lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews. A visitation was held in St. Bonaventures Church Manomet on Tuesday at 10AM followed by a funeral mass at 11AM. Interment Manomet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Eileens memory to St. Bonaventures Fund for the Needy. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from July 1 to July 8, 2019
