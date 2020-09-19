Elaine L. Griswold age 91, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away on September 17, 2020. Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts she came to Brevard County in 1988 from Plymouth,Massachusetts and was both a homemaker and worked at the Upper Cape Regional Technical School. She was a member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge, Plymouth Country Club, Second Congregational Church of Plymouth and the Antiquarian Society. She is survived by Cheryl Barbieri, Leigh Wright, Gail Griswold, Kenneth Griswold and David Griswold, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Franklin B. Griswold, Jr. Elaine was an avid golfer, she loved the beach and doing volunteer work. She even worked the polls in Plymouth, Mass and Palm Bay, Florida. She did a lot of cooking at the church for suppers and breakfasts and planned a lot of kid's Halloween and Christmas parties. Arrangements are being handled by The Life Event Center at Florida Memorial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store