Celebration of Life
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure's Church
Manomet, MA
View Map
Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:15 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Elinor J. (Quilty) Burns of Plymouth, formerly of Weymouth, wife of the late Robert V. Burns, died on May 13, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Elinor was born and educated in Dorchester, graduated as a registered nurse from Boston City Hospital. She worked at South Shore Hospital for 29 years. Elinor enjoyed swimming, gardening, reading, walking on the beach and spending time with her family. She is survived by son, Charles Burns and his wife Margaret; and daughter, Paula Burns of Plymouth; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), on Monday, May 20, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. in St. Bonaventure's Church, Manomet. Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:15 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent da Paul, National Council of the United States, 58 Progress Parkway, Maryland Heights, MO 63043. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 15 to May 22, 2019
