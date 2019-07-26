|
Elizabeth "Betty" A. Lydon, (Todesca), of Manomet, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 28 and celebrated her 95th birthday this year. Betty was a devoted wife to the late Leonard Lydon who was the love of her life. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Emma Todesca of Pocasset. Betty grew up in Jamaica Plain and attended St. Thomas Aquinas School and later moved to Roslindale where she her husband raised their five sons. The family later moved to Manomet, where she has called home for the past 51 years. Betty worked as an Assistant Clerk at the Plymouth Power Plant for many years. Mrs. Lydon was the loving mother to her five sons; Paul and Nannette Card of Plymouth, Eugene and KC Buchanan of Scituate, Leonard and husband Ed Curran of Dorchester, Kevin and wife Diane of Dallas, Texas and William of Plymouth. She is survived by her sister Pat and husband Joe Hunnefeld of Hingham and her late sister Margaret Koelsch of Canton and brother Joe Todesca of Plymouth. She was Grammy to 11 grandchildren and 'GG' to 12 great-grandchildren. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the center of her life and the family was lucky enough to have her in attendance at many weddings, baptisms, birthdays, sporting events and family gatherings. Her best days were spent by the ocean and in her garden. Mrs. Lydon is survived by many wonderful friends who kept her social calendar always filled. She was an active parishioner at St. Bonaventures Church where she managed many projects over the years, including the church floral arrangements and the Fund for the Needy program. Betty will be missed by all who knew her. Visiting hours will be at the Cartmell-Davis Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Manomet, MA, Sunday, July 28, from 4 - 8 p.m. On Monday, an additional viewing will be held beginning at 9 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Bonaventure Church. Funeral Mass immediately following at 10 a.m. in the main church of St. Bonaventure. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Cranberry Hospice & Palliative Care, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360 and St. Bonaventure Fund for the Needy, P.O. Box 996, Manomet, 02345.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019