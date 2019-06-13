|
Elizabeth (Betty) Kline Fahey, age 62, died peacefully at home with her family in Geneva, IL on June 8, 2019. Born on March 20, 1957 in Cambridge, MA to Margaret and Daniel Kline Betty grew up in Brockton, MA. On September 9, 1979 she married Kevin Fahey. Betty graduated from Salem State College in 1979 and earned a masters degree from Fitchburg State College. She started her career as a software engineer and then became an amazing teacher. She taught in the Marshfield, Hanover, and Geneva School systems. She was most known for her Math is Life attitude and hosted a popular math career fair annually. Betty is survived by her husband, Kevin Fahey, three daughters, Meagan (James) Summers, Keryn Fahey, Leah Fahey, granddaughter, Kaylyn Summers, and sisters and brother, Dianne Ryan, Sue Kline, Judatha Kline, Patricia (Gary) Donnelly, Linda (Fred) Naddaff, Joanne Ezepek, Daniel Kline, and Christina Kline. A period of visitation will be held at Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet) on Sunday, June 16 from 4-7pm. The funeral service will be at St. Bonaventures church, 803 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet) on Monday, June 17 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BAMSI HIV/AIDS Case Management. Please send check to: BAMSI, 10 Christys Drive, Brockton MA 02301. Please make checks out to BAMSI and in the memo line please mention HIV/AIDS Case Management or mention in memory of Elizabeth Fahey. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 13 to June 20, 2019