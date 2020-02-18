|
|
Elizabeth Bunny Frasier of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2020, at the age of eighty-one. She was the beloved wife of Albert Frasier. She was the loving mother of Michael Frasier and his wife Diane of California, Katherine Katie Reynolds and her husband Don of Plymouth, Kelly Ann Lucero and her husband Curtis of North Carolina, Ann Marie Stark and her significant other Robert Gailes of Plymouth, and Norma Keenan and her husband Eddie of Pembroke. She was the cherished grandmother of Sarah, Jennifer, and Gregory Lucero, Jessica Farquhar and her husband Joe, Brittney and Cassandra Stark, and Emily Keenan. She was the great-grandmother of Elizabeth Stark, Kameron and Lillian Farquhar and Malikai Paige. She was the sister of Robert Hanson of Plymouth, Sterling Hanson of Carver, Sharon Ringette of Gardner and Bonnie Jean Gulliver of Florida. Elizabeth "Bunny" was born on December 17, 1938 in Hartland, Maine to Harry and Katherine (Stanley) Hanson. She lived in Plymouth for over forty years and worked at the Jordan Hospital in Plymouth as a Billing Specialist. Bunny extended her kind, caring and loving heart to family, friends, and those in need. With the love and help of her husband, they fostered children in need of a loving home. She found joy in giving to others. She loved animals, especially her furry grand-dogs, Sabi, Macy and Rusty and her grand-cat, Cody. In her spare time, Bunny enjoyed quilting, sewing, and knitting. Her love for her family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was immeasurable. She will be dearly missed by all those lives she touched. A period of visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth (No. Plymouth), with a memorial service beginning at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Plymouth Pound, P.O. Box 578, Manomet, MA 02345 or www.friendsplymouthpound.org/donate. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020