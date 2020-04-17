|
Elizabeth Cabral Machado, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 13, 2020. Elizabeth "Lizzy" was preceded in death on December 14, 1999, by her loving husband of 57 years, Edward "Boo Boo" Machado. The two were happily married on November 21, 1942. Elizabeth is survived by her sons, Gary and Eddie, and grandchildren Emily, Jonathan, Shane, and Erin, as well as two loving great-granddogs, Maverick and Rizzo. Throughout her life, Elizabeth was wonderfully devoted to her family, including her three siblings Mary, Tony, and Albert Cabral. Born September 14, 1924, in Springfield, daughter of Marie and Abel Cabral. A hard-worker and total optimist, she always looked on the bright side of life and loved fully each and every day. She will be remembered by her unwavering kindness and shining personality. She touched the lives of all she met, and was truly a one-of-a-kind character. She loved all things Disney, animals, and especially Christmas. She always went above and beyond in decorating the house for the Holidays emanating from her joyous disposition. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please light a candle in honor of Elizabeth at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette at lasaletteattleboroshrine.org/candle-requests. Lighting a candle at La Salette for a friend or family member is an outward sign of hope and prayer. Once you place the request, a votive candle will be lit in the "Chapel of Light". Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020