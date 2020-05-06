|
|
Elizabeth Chandler (Iandoli) Pimental, 66, of Dunnellon, FL passed away in her home on May 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beth grew up in Kingston, MA and graduated from Silver Lake Regional High School. She was one of 11 children (Timothy, Michael, Marsha, Allan, Patricia, James, Peter, Kevin, Steven, and Brian) born to Elizabeth (Lambert) and Louis Iandoli. On May 20, 1972, she married Robert, the love of her life and they raised their family together in Carver, MA and moved to Dunnellon in 1993. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob (in 2017), both of her parents, and brothers, Michael, Steven, and Brian. She is survived by her three sons, Robert (& Michelle) Pimental of Salisbury, MA, Shaun (& Karen) Pimental of East Sandwich, MA, and Joseph (& Mandy) Pimental of Dunnellon, FL. She was passionate about her family and fiercely loved her five grandchildren, Jordyn, Sydney, Alexander, Brayden, and especially Joseph, Jr, to whom she was like a mother. Services will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34474. Expressions of sympathy can be left for the family at robertsofdunnellon.com Arrangements are under the careful direction of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 6 to May 13, 2020