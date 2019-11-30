|
Ellen L. (Marshall) Walker, age 68, of Plymouth, passed away on November 23, 2019, after a courageous three-year battle with breast cancer. She was the loving wife of forty-five years to Charles Walker. She was the beloved mother of Lauren McCracken and her husband Eric and Vicki Kelly and her husband Stephen. She was the cherished "Nana" to Autumn and Kyle McCracken and Sean and Madelyn Kelly. She was the devoted sister to Janet Heyl, Susan Malanowski, Peter Marshall and Stephen Marshall. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Edward Walker; and many nieces and nephews, whom she cared deeply for. Ellen was born June 5, 1951, in Winchester, to John and Nancy (Dellinger) Marshall. She was raised in Weymouth and graduated from Weymouth High School, Class of 1969. She later graduated from Aquinas College, where she was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Society. After her and Charlie were wed, they settled in Norwell, where they raised their two daughters. Ellen worked for many years as a medical secretary for South Shore Hospital until her retirement in 2016. She loved all types of music and as a young woman was a talented string bass player. She also enjoyed reading and gardening. She will be dearly missed. A period of visitation will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). A memorial service will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The burial will follow the service at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Ellen's name to Dana Farber Cancer Research Institute, 44 Binney Street, Boston, MA 02215 or Cranberry Hospice and Palliative Care, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2019