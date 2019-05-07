|
Enis M. (Breveglieri), age 98, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4th at home surrounded by those she loved. Enis was born on October 25, 1920 in Plymouth of which she was a lifelong resident. S he was the daughter of the late Bianca (Lodi) and Ernesto Breveglieri. She attended Plymouth schools. Enis worked at the Cordage Co. for 11 years until she married in 1952. She became a stay-at-home mom until 1972 when at the age of 51 she decided to go back to work. Enis was the first Matron at PCIS when the new school opened in 1972 and retired in 1992 at the age of 72. She enjoyed traveling, gambling, Westerns, Buffets, the B&B Christmas parties and most of all she cherished spending time with her family. Enis was the devoted wife to her late husband George Almeida for 66 years. Loving mother to daughter Jo Ann (Almeida) Correa and her husband Phillip Jr. of Plymouth and son Michael D. Almeida of Spring Hill, Florida. Preceded in death by her daughter in law Joyce Almeida. Beloved grandmother of Phillip Correa and his wife Jennifer of Carver, Jon Correa and his wife Kristen of Plymouth, Erin (Correa) Kelley and her husband Francis of Plymouth, Michael J. Almeida and his wife Michelle, Courtney Almeida and Joshua Almeida all of Spring Hill, Florida. She was much loved by her great-grandchildren Hannah, Olivia, Braeden, Nathan, Bryce, Chloe, Joseph, Ashlynn, Michael, and Anthony. She was preceded in death by her siblings Giconda Borghesani, Vanda Kegler, Josephine Torrance all of Plymouth, and Dante Breveglieri of Springfield, MA. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Family and friends are welcome to visiting hours on Monday, May 13th from 4-7p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 14th at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at St. Josephs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Eniss memory to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA or to St. Judes at stjude.org/donate.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 7 to May 14, 2019