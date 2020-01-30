|
|
Dr. Erdjan Salih (a most genuine man) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife Louise Aline Benjamin Salih of 29 years, their son Jonathan Joseph Salih of 15 years, and his two brothers Yusef and Yucel of England on January 28, 2020, following the shocking news of Stage 4 cancer 5 months ago. He was born in Cyprus, November 19, 1957, to Salih Mehmet and Cemaliye (Ismail) Salih. He is survived by his sister Goksel Sensoy, brothers Yusef and Yucel. He was the son-in-law of the late Theodore Joseph Benjamin and Cecile M. (Antil) Benjamin. He was the brother-in-law of Paul Benjamin and his wife Iva, Mark Benjamin and his wife Mary-Ellen, Sister Denise Cecilia Benjamin and Daniel Benjamin. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and an abundance of genuine friends and family who all loved and treasured him immensely. Erdjan was a professor at Boston University Dental School for the past 14 years and previously a Research Principal Investigator, dedicated Associate Professor of Enzymology and Biochemistry at Harvard, Childrens Hospital and Brandies Universities. He was also co-owner of Garden of Knowledge, Inc. Toddler, Preschool, and School-Age Program in Plymouth, that he founded with Louise in 2004. A period of visitation will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12 p.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth. The burial will follow the Mass at the Vine Hills Cemetery, 102 Samoset Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Garden of Knowledge, 40 State Road, Plymouth, MA 02360 to help keep the school running without the support of Erdjan. The family is also requesting that everyone bring to the visitation a photo memory and /or a signed note with their favorite memory on how Erdjan so genuinely touched their lives to be placed on a memory board. May he live on in everyone's hearts forever. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020