Ernest P. White, Jr., of Plymouth, passed away on November 13, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth at the age of forty-seven. He was the beloved son of Ernest and Marion White, Sr. of Plymouth. He was the brother of Michelle Pratt of Plymouth, Pamela White of Middleborough, Christine and Jason White of Plymouth. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Ernest was born in Boston on April 2, 1972. He graduated from Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School in Rochester. He worked for twenty years as a laborer for Tech Etch in Plymouth. He was a huge fan and loved all of the New England sports teams. A period of visitation will take place on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Kateri Church, 126 South Meadow Road, Plymouth. The burial will follow the funeral mass at Vine Hills Cemetery, Samoset Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019