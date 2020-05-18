|
|
Evelyn Alden (Ryerson) Hathaway was born on September 15,1924 in Brockton MA. Her spirit left this world on May 06, 2020 in Ivydale, WV with her daughter Gini Hathaway by her bedside. Evelyn had to leave her home of 65 years in Plymouth MA due to unfortunate circumstances and went to live with Gini Hathaway and her husband Herbert Broadbent in West Virginia. Grammy Ev to many people, she enjoyed her family and friends, her flower gardens, cooking and baking, reading, walking around Morton Park and going to Long Beach, especially when there was a storm. Her kitchen rocking chair will be a permanent memory of those who visited her home. It was a place to rest and to read and snuggle with any small person who wanted to climb into her lap. One of her proudest accomplishments was to write a book, Big Davey the Brave. She transcribed the Civil War diary of a relative, David Meechan of Duxbury MA, and then did extensive research on the times, places and people mentioned in the diary. David Meechan was married to Laura Alden, a relative of Evelyn's . Laura and Evelyn were lineal descendants of John Alden. One of her most favorite things to do was to attend the summer Sunday evening hymn sings at South Pond Chapel. She spent many hours volunteering in the History Room at The Plymouth Library, was member of the First Baptist Church of Plymouth and a board member of the Plymouth Fragment Society. In 2018, Evelyn was able to visit Reverend Robert E. Overstreet, former minister at First Baptist Church . He shared the following thought: "What I remember most about your mother is a kind and thoughtful person who was always gracious, and believed that love would always find a way, even through the most difficult circumstances. I wish you grace and peace in these days. I'll always hold a special place in my heart for dear, encouraging Evelyn." She graduated from Plymouth High School and attended Truesdale Nursing school in Fall River MA. Over the years, she worked at nursing homes, ran a home day care and was a caregiver/companion to many elderly people. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Homer, her very best friend Norma and her grandson Sean. She is survived by 6 children, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grand children. Her children: Gini Alden Hathaway, NancyBelle Hathaway (Peter) Remillard, Deborah Louise Hathaway (Donald, deceased) Morrison, James Scott Hathaway, Angela Hathaway Spencer, Diane Rosemary Hathaway (Dennis, deceased) Perry. Grandchildren: Amy Remillard, PJ and Trinidad Remillard, Becca Alden Remillard, Dawn Louise Morrison, Sharon Lynn Morrison (Michael) Byrne, Scott James Hathaway, David Scott and Jessica Hathaway, Mark Gregory Spencer, Erica Catherine Spencer Golding, Bradford Gary Spencer, Laura Nancy Perry and her partner Peter Stafford, and Sean Michael Perry deceased. Great-grandchildren: Miriam Alden Remillard, Megan Ashley and Nicole Paige Remillard, Ella Alden Byrne,Ashley Elizabeth, Landon James and Nathan Scott Hathaway, James Gary Spencer, Alden Mac and Sadie Ann Spencer. Evelyn, Grammy Ev also leaves behind very good friends Jill Taylor, Claire Oliveira, Paula, Patrick,Sean, Cristin and Michael Brennan and Elaine, Dan, Joann and Sean O'Brien Due to covid-19 restrictions, there will be no service or burial at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Plymouth Fragment Society at P.O. Box 6386,North Plymouth MA 02362
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 18 to May 25, 2020