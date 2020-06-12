Evelyn A. (Boyle) Zammarchi of Plymouth died peacefully at home on June 9, 2020 just shy of her 97th birthday. She is the beloved wife of the late Libero A. Zammarchi. Loving mother of Linda R. Brigida of Plymouth. Adoring grandmother and great grandmother of Peter Brigida III, his wife Rachael and their sons Gunnar and Callan, Lia Rogal, her husband Brett and their daughter Ella, Joseph Brigida, Libby Brigida and her boyfriend Tim Stoops. Sister-in-law of the late Reno Zammarchi and Lorraine Zammarchi of Plymouth. Also survived by her extended family, Patty and Shaun Mathewson, along with her nieces, nephew, and cousins. Born in Plymouth on June 15, 1923, the daughter of the late Rosalie Herget. Educated in Plymouth, she went on to work at the Cordage Company for many years, later going on to work as a bookkeeper for several local businesses. Evelyn was known for her positivity, zest for life and love and dedication to her family. She will be dearly missed. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Cranberry Area Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360 or St. Marys Church, 313 Court St., Plymouth, MA 02360. Online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.