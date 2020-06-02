Evelyn M. Smith of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on May 25th, 2020 at B.I.D. Hospital Plymouth. Born in Plymouth on November 29, 1949 , daughter of the late George A. Smith Sr. and Mary (Souza) Smith. She was educated in Plymouth and was a lifelong resident of the town. She had worked for Superior Pet in Plymouth for 21 years and at Golden Living Center of Plymouth for 12 years as a C.N.A. Evelyn is survived by her sister Linda Vickery of Plymouth and her nephew Albert Vickery Jr., of Scituate. She was the sister of the late George Smith, Jr. Due to the current health crisis services will be private. Burial at a later date in Vine Hills Cemetery Plymouth. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her name may be made to Helping Hands for the Plymouth Animal Shelter P.O. Box 214, Manomet, MA. 02345. Online condolences at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.