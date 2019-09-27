|
Frances A. (Fasanello) Gonsalves of Manomet, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston at the age of sixty-nine. She was the beloved mother of Michael Acerra of Manomet. She was the cherished grandmother and best friend of Ariana Acerra of Manomet. She was the loving sister of Robert Fasanello and his wife Marlaine of Florida, Joan Hulme and her late husband William of Weymouth and Marie Lawrence and her husband Stephen of Lancaster. Frances was born on September 27, 1949 in Boston to Frank and Jean (Garufi) Fasanello. She had a long career as a Social Worker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. She was your traditional Italian grandmother, waiting at the door for you with a plate of food in hand. Most likely it would be her homemade sauce and meatballs. She was a caring and very giving woman. Never saying no, she would help anyone in need and give them the shirt off her back. Her generosity knew no bounds. Frances spoke her mind and respected others who did the same. She was the type of lady who would tell you like it was and pull no punches. Frances loved to travel, especially to St. Maarten and St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, Florida. She had a talent for doing crafts and loved Betty Boop. Frances enjoyed activities such as watching The Patriots, shopping, and seeing her family, regardless of the distance. Her favorite place to spend time was at White Horse Beach in Manomet, tanning under the sun with a book in one hand, and an iced coffee in the other. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, and anyone who had the lucky opportunity to meet her. A period of visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral & Cremation Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). A Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances name, may be made to The Jimmy Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215. For more information or to sign the online guestbook visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, 2019