|
|
Frances (Felton) Lanza of Plymouth, passed away peacefully with her family at her side in her home on April 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul Lanza and loving friend of Robert Baker. Loving mother of Charles Cavanaro and his wife Colleen of Carver, Michael Pierce and his wife Debra of Carver, Richard Pierce and his fianc Nancy of Wareham, Barbara (Pierce) Priestley and her husband James of Plainville, and the late Joseph Cavanaro of Weymouth. Sister of the late Helen Heffron and the late Joseph, Robert, Sulwynne, and Raymond Felton. Loving Nanny Franny to many grandchildren. Born in Boston on September 4, 1932, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Dowling) Felton, she was a graduate of Cardinal Cushing Central High School and Boston College with her Bachelor Degree in Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 31 years at the VA Medical Center in Brockton, retiring in 1995. Fran enjoyed summer barbeques, trips to the beach, ballroom dancing, and spending time with family and friends. She was an animal lover, and would often dog-sit for her family. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org/donate Online condolences may be made at webiste: www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020