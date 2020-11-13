Frances M. (Casey) Ness, 90, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Plymouth, after a short period of failing health. She was the wife of the late C. Robert Ness and was affectionately known as "Butchie". Born and raised in Whitman, she was a graduate of Whitman High School and a longtime resident of Stoughton. She was a devoted homemaker and worked many years at Research Packaging in Avon. In recent years she lived at South Meadow Village in Carver so she could be near and enjoy her family. The simplest pleasures brought great joy to Frances. She enjoyed sewing, playing bingo, camping, coffee mornings and was an avid reader. But mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Ness is survived by her four children, Robert Ness and his wife Beverly, Bradley Ness and his wife Kathryn all of Plymouth, Paul Ness and his wife Rose of Peabody and Cindy Powers of Wilmington Island, Georgia. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral services are private, and burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband. Donations in her memory may be made to the Carver Council on Aging, 48 Lakeview Street, So. Carver, MA 02330.



