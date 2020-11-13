1/
Frances M. Ness
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances M. (Casey) Ness, 90, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Plymouth, after a short period of failing health. She was the wife of the late C. Robert Ness and was affectionately known as "Butchie". Born and raised in Whitman, she was a graduate of Whitman High School and a longtime resident of Stoughton. She was a devoted homemaker and worked many years at Research Packaging in Avon. In recent years she lived at South Meadow Village in Carver so she could be near and enjoy her family. The simplest pleasures brought great joy to Frances. She enjoyed sewing, playing bingo, camping, coffee mornings and was an avid reader. But mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Ness is survived by her four children, Robert Ness and his wife Beverly, Bradley Ness and his wife Kathryn all of Plymouth, Paul Ness and his wife Rose of Peabody and Cindy Powers of Wilmington Island, Georgia. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral services are private, and burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband. Donations in her memory may be made to the Carver Council on Aging, 48 Lakeview Street, So. Carver, MA 02330.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved