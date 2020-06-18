Carmen and family, I was so sad to read this today.

Fran was such a very good friend of my mother's. Dottie Stoddard.

Fran was a special friend to myself and my sister Diane.

I know she had some good times with my mother, Florence and Margaret. The girls from Filenes.

What a special special friend to all.

RIP Fran. Wish I had one more visit with you and your family.

Love,

Dawn Stoddard Osgood

