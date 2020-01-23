|
|
Francine M. Small, age 70 years, of Plymouth, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Plymouth Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of George "Larry" Small. Daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Cadoret) Plamondon, born in Salem, January 26, 1949, Francine was a graduate of Salem State College, class of 1970, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education. She worked with her mother at her shop in Salem the "Bridal Shoppe" during her earlier years and later at Ocean Spray Company, Duxbury Counseling Services, William Powers Company, Envirotech Laboratories, Innovation Technology, and the special education department at Marshfield Public Schools. She was secretary/chairman of the Board of the Literacy Program of Greater Plymouth. Along with homemaking and caring for her family, Francine enjoyed gardening, knitting, cooking and caring for her cats and dogs. She had a fondness for music, especially enjoying Nora Jones. Along with her husband Larry, Francine was passionate about adopting and fostering children. Besides her loving husband Larry, she will be missed by her children, Natasha, Alina, Patrick and William Small, her grandchildren, Braeden, Piper, Stephanie, Kylie and Skylar Small, and Lukas Rubin, her brother Thomas Plamondon of Haverhill and her sister Diane Prezewsky and her husband Mark of Gloucester. A memorial service will be held in the Davis Life Celebrations Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Visitation with the family and friends will be from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wednesdays Child, c/o Jack and Marci Williams, PO Box 136, Weston, MA 02493. For more information and guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2020