Francis V. Silvia, Jr. of Plymouth, passed away at home on October 1, 2019 at the age of seventy-six. He was the beloved husband of Jean C. (Maccall) Silvia. He was the brother of Carol Almeida and her husband Stephen of Plymouth, Paul Silvia and his wife Rita of Florida, Gary Silvia of Bryantville, Peter Silvia of Fall River and the late Doris Carol Silvia. He leaves several nieces and nephews. Francis was born on May 24, 1943 in Plymouth to Francis V. and Pauline V. (Nelson) Silvia, Sr. He was a laborer for the Town of Plymouth and a member of the National Guard. He enjoyed gardening, reading and tinkering about. Services will be private. The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019