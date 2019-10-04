Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Silvia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis V. Silvia Jr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis V. Silvia Jr. Obituary
Francis V. Silvia, Jr. of Plymouth, passed away at home on October 1, 2019 at the age of seventy-six. He was the beloved husband of Jean C. (Maccall) Silvia. He was the brother of Carol Almeida and her husband Stephen of Plymouth, Paul Silvia and his wife Rita of Florida, Gary Silvia of Bryantville, Peter Silvia of Fall River and the late Doris Carol Silvia. He leaves several nieces and nephews. Francis was born on May 24, 1943 in Plymouth to Francis V. and Pauline V. (Nelson) Silvia, Sr. He was a laborer for the Town of Plymouth and a member of the National Guard. He enjoyed gardening, reading and tinkering about. Services will be private. The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now