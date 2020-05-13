|
|
Frank Anthony Alves passed away on May 8, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, MA due to complications from the Corona Virus. Frank was born on May 27, 1933 in Plymouth, MA, son of the late Joaquim Alves and Mary Gloria Nunes-Alves. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and received the Korean Service Medal; Nat. Def Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He is survived by his children: Frank A. Anthony, Jr. and wife Donna, John M. Alves and wife Lisa, Joseph P. Alves and longtime partner Jane Rachel; Douglas R. Alves and wife Mary, Philip R. Dern and wife Karen, of Taunton, MA and Elizabeth M. Alves and longtime partner Steven Amarello. He was the grandfather of John Joseph, Joseph, Tyler, Marcus, Angelica, Emily, John Jr., Roland, Abigail Rose, Ashley, Amanda, Ann-Marie and great-grandfather to Malia Sophia, Aleaha and Marcus. He is the brother of the late, Mary T. Thimas-Cave and survived by his three sisters: Alice M. Amado, of FL; Catherine A. Lang and husband Robert, of KS; Joanne M. Hazard, of GA; as well as several nieces and nephews. Frank retired from the laborers Union Local 721 in 1998 and enjoyed boating, golfing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of St. Peters Parish in Plymouth, MA where he was an usher at Sunday services. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Private Graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 12:00pm at St. Josephs Cemetery in Plymouth, MA. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 13 to May 20, 2020