Frank A. Kelley, age 87, of Plymouth, died peacefully, Friday, August 7, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Plymouth. Frank was born in Boston, to the late Arthur and Evelyn (Timmons) Kelley. He was raised and educated in Dorchester. He received his master's degree in Education from Cambridge College. During 1984-1986, he attended and completed three-hundred hours of in-depth experimental and didactic work in the theory and methodology of Gestalt therapy at the Gestalt Institute of New England. He had lived in Plymouth for eighteen years and was also a longtime winter resident of Stuart, Fla. Frank was proud to have served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. He was employed as a window cleaner in Greater Boston for twenty-five years. He was also the owner and operator of Sunshine Plus Window and Rug Cleaning Company for over ten years. Frank volunteered as an alcohol counselor for many years. He was an avid reader. Beloved husband for thirty-four years of Louise E. Carella Kelley. Devoted father of Charlene A. DiBella and her husband Paul of Zephyrhills, Fla., Mary E. Brennan and her husband John of Norwalk, Conn., Timothy A. Kelley and his wife Martha of Washington, Laura Jean Kelley of Brockton, John F. Kelley of Tilton, N.H., Kelly Elwell Stephens and her companion James Young of Nova Scotia, Canada, the late Michael J. Kelley, and the late Daniel T. Kelley. Loving grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. One of twelve siblings, he was the dear brother of Maureen Marlowe, Paul Kelley and his wife Joann, Peter Kelley, Thomas Kelley and his wife Ginger, Bernadette Anderson, Anna Kelley, Cecelia Arter and her husband Philip, Patricia Morris, Kathy Kelley-Bonfilio, Joanne Woll and her husband Vinnie, and the late Patrick Kelley. Frank is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, August 11, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Marys Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Wednesday, August 12, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. For those who wish, donations in Frank's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com
or call 617-472-6344.