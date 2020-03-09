|
|
Freddy Vignali, of Plymouth, went to be with Jesus, family by his side, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after a 10 year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Susan, son, Matthew, daughter, Heather, son-in-law, Marven, granddaughter Isla, and siblings, Patrick, Annie, and Christine. He was predeceased by parents, Marcel and Lucienne, and siblings, Claudine and Gilles. Born in Uxbridge, England, he was a devoted husband and father, never missing a game or school play. He enjoyed playing and watching sports with his son, Matthew and watching his daughter, Heather play piano and sing. His relationship with his granddaughter, Isla, who shared his birthday, was incomparable. Any chance he had, he played with her, sang songs, and taught her about Jesus. He was spiritual, loved God, had an amazing gift for encouraging others, loved to tell stories, and joke. He put all his heart, strength, and effort into everything he did. Fred ran his glass company for 28 years. He had a passion and talent for fixing cars, appliances, boats, and anything around the house. He was a problem solver, taking on unwanted tasks to help others. There was seldom anything brought to him that he couldn't fix. Fred's larger than life presence and personality will be deeply missed. Although he is no longer present in body, his spirit of perseverance, love, compassion, and joy will live in the hearts of his family and friends. A celebration of life to honor Fred will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Duxbury Church followed by a reception downstairs.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020