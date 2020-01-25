|
Gail Anne (Keenan) Shean, of Plymouth, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Richard "Hockey" Shean. Born in Worcester, MA a daughter of the late Owen and Anne (Mahoney) Keenan. She was a graduate of the Notre Dame Academy in Worcester Class of 1956 and also the St. Vincent Hospital Nursing Program. Mrs. Shean had worked as a nurse until her retirement. Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Anne Shean of Marshfield and a son, Michael R. Shean of Kingston, MA, 3 grandchildren; Ryan, Brittney and Amanda and 4 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Constance Taylor. Private arrangements are by the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Beth Israel Deaconess Plymouth, Philanthropy Office, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online condolences please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1, 2020