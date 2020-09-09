1/
Gail K. Hunter
Gail K. Hunter, age 65, of Plymouth, died Thursday, September 3rd, 2020, at the BID Hospital in Plymouth. She was the devoted wife of Harold 'Larry' L. Hunter. Loving mother of Matthew Hunter, and Bryan Hunter, both of Plymouth. Gail was the sister of Walter (Skip) Shepard, Karen Stevens, and MaryLou Shepard. Born in Arlington Ma, daughter of the late Walter and Mary Shepherd. She was a graduate of Plymouth/Carver High School. Gail loved helping children, and worked as a special education aid, for over 20 years, at Manomet Elementary. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking, especially for her family. Due to the current health crisis services will take place at a later date. Donations in Gails memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 38 Chauncey St. Suite 700, Plymouth MA 02360. For more information and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
